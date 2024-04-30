Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,908 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,625,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $4,065,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 116,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,444 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

