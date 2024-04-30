Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $91,990 over the last 90 days. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

