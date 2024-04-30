Choreo LLC Sells 7,681 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

