SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

