SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.