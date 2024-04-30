Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPXS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.