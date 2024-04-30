G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

