iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.