Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 7,557 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
XMHQ stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
