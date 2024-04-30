Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 4,943 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.