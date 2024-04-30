Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $392.25 million and $7.23 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,295.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.00714165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00129126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00197866 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00099856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,064,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,037,153,751 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

