Lisk (LSK) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $224.17 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001495 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

