Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

