DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.

DTS Price Performance

DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. DTS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About DTS

Featured Stories

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

