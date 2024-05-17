International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.30

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 8192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

