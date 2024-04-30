Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Plans Dividend of $0.66

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Genting Singapore has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Featured Stories

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

