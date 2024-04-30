Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Plans Dividend of $0.66

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Genting Singapore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Genting Singapore has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
