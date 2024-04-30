CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.86 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £278.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,285.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.08. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.60 ($0.67).
