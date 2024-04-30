CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.86 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £278.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,285.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.08. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.60 ($0.67).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

