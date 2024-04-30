Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03 on July 8th

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.6 %
ELP stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.91.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
