Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03 on July 8th

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.6 %

ELP stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.91.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

