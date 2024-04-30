Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.