MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

MainStreet Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNSB

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.