Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

