Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 918 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,659,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

