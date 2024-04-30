Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stake Lessened by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,996 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuvation Bio worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 507,452 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,434 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUVB opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

