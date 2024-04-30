Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $36.69 million and $1.37 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 545,820,413 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 545,808,014 with 491,969,028 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65823774 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,277,135.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

