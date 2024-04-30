Metars Genesis (MRS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104,039.42

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $128.65 million and $104,039.42 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.58438533 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,319.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

