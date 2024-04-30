Belrium (BEL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000908 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.