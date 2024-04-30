Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,100.00%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.