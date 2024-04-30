Elementis plc (ELMTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Elementis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.
Elementis Company Profile
