Community West Bancshares (CWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWBC

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.