Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Director Buys $193,590.00 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Guy C. Hachey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,399. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

