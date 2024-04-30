iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,415,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after buying an additional 617,581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,198,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 153,720 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

