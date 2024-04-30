SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Target Hospitality worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 25.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TH shares. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

