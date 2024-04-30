SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,907 shares of company stock worth $1,697,468. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

