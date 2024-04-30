SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $772,000 Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBW opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $425.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 43.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

