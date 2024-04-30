SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

