Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.82.

FVRR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.21. 129,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $974.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09 and a beta of 1.70. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Fiverr International by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

