Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,556. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

