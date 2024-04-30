Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $427,109,000 after buying an additional 1,154,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.