Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -150.59% -25.89% -9.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 961 2495 3377 151 2.39

Earnings and Valuation

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -12.58 Lotus Technology Competitors $46.81 billion $2.49 billion -7.37

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 3.66, indicating that their average share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

