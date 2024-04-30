Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lotus Technology
|N/A
|-0.62%
|-39.40%
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|-150.59%
|-25.89%
|-9.13%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lotus Technology
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|961
|2495
|3377
|151
|2.39
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lotus Technology
|$679.01 million
|-$742.00 million
|-12.58
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|$46.81 billion
|$2.49 billion
|-7.37
Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 3.66, indicating that their average share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.
