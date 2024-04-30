Comparing Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) & Its Rivals

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -156.35% -42.38% -8.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1041 4430 10178 289 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $17.52 billion $1.93 billion 47.61

Grom Social Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises competitors beat Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

