Analyzing Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Benchmark Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $623.04 million 0.54 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.63 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Foundation and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 0 1 3.00 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.13%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -32.44% 1.11% 0.08% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Foundation beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Benchmark Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.