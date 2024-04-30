Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.