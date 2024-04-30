Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.