Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 19,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,994,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,490,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,395,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,994,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,490,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $4,212,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.