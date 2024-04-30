Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 82,972 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,972 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $172.93. 434,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.