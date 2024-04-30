Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($6.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post $-22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $200.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,256. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day moving average of $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $112,909,164.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.