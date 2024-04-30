Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,753. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Orthofix Medical



Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

