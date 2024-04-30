Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.610-0.680 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.59 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 3,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

SGC has been the subject of several research reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

