Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.64. The company had a trading volume of 129,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,697. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.10 and its 200-day moving average is $347.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,093 shares of company stock valued at $87,153,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

