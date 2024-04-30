Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CAO Sells $406,560.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.8 %

SIG traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 75,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after purchasing an additional 118,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

