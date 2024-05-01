Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a report released on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.00 per share.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE:EME opened at $357.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.10 and a 200 day moving average of $258.45. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $161.49 and a 52 week high of $369.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

